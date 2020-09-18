Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Newell Brands stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 335.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 640.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide.

