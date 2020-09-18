New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.25

News stories about New Home (NYSE:NWHM) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. New Home earned a news sentiment score of 2.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the construction company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NWHM opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. New Home has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.00.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). New Home had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

