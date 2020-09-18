Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,677,200 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 3,179,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,386.0 days.

Neste Oyj stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

