Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,677,200 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 3,179,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,386.0 days.
Neste Oyj stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $57.50.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
