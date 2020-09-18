Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Sell

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NOSPF opened at $53.50 on Thursday. Neoen has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

Get Neoen alerts:

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, and Australia.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.