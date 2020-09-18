Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Sell

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NOSPF opened at $53.50 on Thursday. Neoen has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $53.50.
Neoen Company Profile
Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.