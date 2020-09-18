Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:PCELF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCELF opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers fuel cell stacks under the PowerCell S2, which is based on fuel cell technology used in back-up power generators in telecommunications applications and as a range extender for electrical vehicles; and PowerCell S3, which is used for power generation of renewable energy stored in hydrogen, as well as for fossil free propulsion in marine vessels or off-road equipment.

