Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NKTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.77. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $26,888.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,124,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,235 shares of company stock worth $1,452,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 220,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.