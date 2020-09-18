Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 383,570 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.27% of Navient worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Navient by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Navient by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 531,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Navient by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John F. Remondi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at $213,431.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

NAVI opened at $8.47 on Friday. Navient Corp has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

