Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.17% of Natus Medical worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 24.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,484,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,384,000 after acquiring an additional 293,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Natus Medical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 963,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 14.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 67,197 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -909.55 and a beta of 0.74. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.