National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,356,700 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 2,908,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,243.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded National Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.21. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $56.73.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

