Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Nanosonics stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Nanosonics has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

