Namaste Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in August

Namaste Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,100 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 657,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NXTTF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. Namaste Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.54.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.69 target price on shares of Namaste Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Namaste Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis e-commerce company. The company retails vaporizers and smoking accessories through e-commerce sites in 26 countries. It is also involved in the product design and manufacturing activities; and distribution of medical cannabis products.

