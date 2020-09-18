Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MORF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $884.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.99. Morphic has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Morphic will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $90,314.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,700.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $143,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,208 shares of company stock worth $612,490 in the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 401,237 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

