Morgan Stanley Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,505.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,268.00.

AZO opened at $1,224.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,205.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1,083.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.0% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 35.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

