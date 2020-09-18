Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $181.31 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $198.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.49 and a 200-day moving average of $169.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.