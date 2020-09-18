Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to Buy by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MHK. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $103.38 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.04.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after buying an additional 1,030,626 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 262.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 714,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after buying an additional 517,578 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 64.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 512,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after buying an additional 200,216 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after buying an additional 194,050 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

