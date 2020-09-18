Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MITK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $515.07 million, a PE ratio of 89.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $319,483.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,496.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $112,654.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,034.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,813 shares of company stock worth $1,010,938. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.