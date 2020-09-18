Michael Polelle Sells 1,340 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) insider Michael Polelle sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $141,088.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,419.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE GWRE opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.47. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

