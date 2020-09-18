Michael D. Fleisher Sells 468 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $125,503.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,349,567.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of W stock opened at $269.34 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59, a PEG ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,440,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,433,000. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,496 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after purchasing an additional 969,834 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after purchasing an additional 623,098 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.88.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

