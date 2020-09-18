MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4875 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend by 80.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
NYSE MGP opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.69.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.97.
MGM Growth Properties Company Profile
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.