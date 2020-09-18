MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4875 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend by 80.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NYSE MGP opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 74.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.97.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

