Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded by Investec to Hold

Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Metro Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.25.

MBNKF opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $102.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.07. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.76.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

