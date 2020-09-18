Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded by Investec to Hold

Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Metro Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.25.

MBNKF opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $102.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.07. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.76.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

