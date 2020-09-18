Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Downgraded to Neutral at Pi Financial

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CVE:MTA opened at C$11.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.02. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 1-year low of C$4.06 and a 1-year high of C$13.47.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

