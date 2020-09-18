Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRSN. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.47.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $76,083.67. Also, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $775,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

