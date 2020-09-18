Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities upgraded Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.11.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $73.91 on Thursday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 35,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,025,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,453,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 273.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $236,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

