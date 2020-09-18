Medica Group PLC (MGP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85 on October 23rd

Medica Group PLC (LON:MGP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Medica Group stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.62. Medica Group has a twelve month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $141.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89.

Medica Group (LON:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medica Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

