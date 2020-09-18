Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Morgan Stanley

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTCH. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Match Group stock opened at $107.56 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $3,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,541 shares of company stock valued at $67,821,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Match Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Match Group by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

