Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Glenn Schiffman Sells 50,000 Shares

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $5,503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $5,831,000.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $3,776,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.22.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,394,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,519,000 after purchasing an additional 263,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 810.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Match Group by 125.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,603 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $295,380,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Match Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,399,000 after acquiring an additional 340,279 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

