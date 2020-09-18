Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $392.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.00. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

