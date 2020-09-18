MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MRRTY opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. MARFRIG ALIMENT/S has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.35.
MARFRIG ALIMENT/S Company Profile
