MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MRRTY opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. MARFRIG ALIMENT/S has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

MARFRIG ALIMENT/S Company Profile

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Marfrig Beef and Keystone segments. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal protein, such as beef, lamb, and poultry; and various other food products, including breaded products, ready-to-eat meals, fish, frozen vegetables, desserts, and others.

