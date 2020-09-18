Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading 5% Higher

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) shares traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.77. 575,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 446,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $314.83 million, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 24.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 88.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

