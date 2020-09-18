Man Group plc Takes $3.85 Million Position in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.57% of Twin River Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 21.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of TRWH stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.85 million, a PE ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

