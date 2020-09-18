Man Group plc Sells 96,932 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,932 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.27% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.9% during the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 143,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,209.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $174,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,171.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,559. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

