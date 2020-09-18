Man Group plc Sells 51,825 Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,825 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mastercraft Boat were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth $2,381,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 125.7% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 157,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 87,960 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,052,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 80,095 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the first quarter valued at $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $321.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

