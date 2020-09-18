Man Group plc Sells 410,777 Shares of Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,777 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Huami were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huami in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Huami in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Huami by 8,130.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Huami in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Huami by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huami alerts:

HMI opened at $14.00 on Friday. Huami Corp has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $858.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Huami from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Huami Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.