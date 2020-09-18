Man Group plc Sells 34,413 Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,413 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.36% of GMS worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in GMS by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in GMS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in GMS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. GMS Inc has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $991.05 million, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

