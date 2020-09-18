Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Yandex were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,133,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,503,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 346,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,343,000 after acquiring an additional 234,710 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Yandex by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,129,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,513,000 after acquiring an additional 193,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,743,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. Yandex NV has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $70.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.73 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YNDX. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BCS upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

