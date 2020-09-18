Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

