Man Group plc Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of Cannae at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cannae by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cannae by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cannae by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Cannae stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

