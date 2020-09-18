Man Group plc Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Man Group plc bought a new position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Q2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after acquiring an additional 175,085 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,418,000 after acquiring an additional 174,427 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,198,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,057,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 27,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $2,601,785.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 79,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,726,305 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QTWO opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $106.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.