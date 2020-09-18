Man Group plc Has $3.96 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 382.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,564 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE PFG opened at $41.29 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

