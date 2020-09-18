Man Group plc Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,031 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other news, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $243,311.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,837.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $1,894,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,379 shares of company stock valued at $26,047,644. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GGG opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.62. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.