Man Group plc Has $3.91 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,347 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.15% of Webster Financial worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Webster Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Webster Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

NYSE:WBS opened at $27.56 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $284.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.