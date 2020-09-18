Man Group plc Grows Position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 2,203.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,371 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of Alamos Gold worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGI opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. Alamos Gold Inc has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

