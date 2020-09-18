Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,790 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,747.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,680 shares of company stock worth $4,343,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Shares of CHDN opened at $161.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 1.26. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $183.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

