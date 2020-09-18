Man Group plc Cuts Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,480 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Portland General Electric worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

POR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

