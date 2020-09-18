Man Group plc Buys Shares of 31,654 Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter worth $127,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 346.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter worth $213,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average is $127.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $146.84.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

