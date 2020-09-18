Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.40.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average of $98.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $1,384,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,190,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

