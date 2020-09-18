LXi REIT PLC (LON:LXI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30

LXi REIT PLC (LON:LXI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LXI stock opened at GBX 114.20 ($1.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.47 million and a P/E ratio of 7.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.73. LXi REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.10 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.80 ($1.84).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LXi REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

