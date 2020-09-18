Luminex Co. (LMNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 15th

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd.
LMNX opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.66 and a beta of 0.58. Luminex has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Luminex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.
About Luminex
Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.
See Also: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.