Luminex Co. (LMNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 15th

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd.

LMNX opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.66 and a beta of 0.58. Luminex has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminex news, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 22,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $892,475.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,842.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $9,757,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 649,397 shares of company stock worth $24,519,194 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Luminex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.