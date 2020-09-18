Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) dropped 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 4,463,208 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 433% from the average daily volume of 837,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.97.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 16th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 133.69%. The company had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LONE. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

