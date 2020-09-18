London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCF opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated exchange for equity, fixed income, currency, and commodity markets in Singapore. The company's Equities and Fixed Income segment provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, and membership and collateral management services.

